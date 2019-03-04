|
Mechfans Toys MS-25 Flywheel (Legends Scaled G1 Tracks)
Via Mechfans Toys Weibo
*we have our first look at their next figure:*MS-25 Flywheel (Legends Scaled G1 Tracks). This take on G1 Tracks (designed by Mechanic Studio) is a great sample of the competitive Legends scaled market. The robot mode is cartoon-accurate and with almost no hollow parts. The alt mode shines with a great metallic blue finishing, and to top it all it can transform into the iconic third flying mode. You may think this is a Deluxe figure or bigger, but don’t forget this is a Legends scaled toy. There’s no concrete information on price or release date » Continue Reading.
