Transformers Annual 2017 full preview


The full preview for this year’s Transformers Annual is out courtesy of Comic Crusaders. As Optimus Prime and Pyra Magna try to resolve their differences in Cybertron’s Crystal City, the singularity that resides*there leads them to discuss*the early history of one person it consumed: Bumblebee. Flashbacks galore as this double-sized issue also promises Pyra Magna’s own origin, and you can read the whole thing on March 8th. Until then, check out the five-page preview after the break.

