The full preview for this year’s Transformers Annual is out courtesy of Comic Crusaders
. As Optimus Prime and Pyra Magna try to resolve their differences in Cybertron’s Crystal City, the singularity that resides*there leads them to discuss*the early history of one person it consumed: Bumblebee. Flashbacks galore as this double-sized issue also promises Pyra Magna’s own origin, and you can read the whole thing on March 8th. Until then, check out the five-page preview after the break.
The post Transformers Annual 2017 full preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...