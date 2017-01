Foretress Maximus - undocumented features

Well, it looks like TR tapebots, or datapads, or whatever you want to call them will dock inside Fortress Maximus' left chest cavity, in the top part. Rewind slid right inside of mine.



Can't recall hearing about that anywhere.



Edit:

Wow, I really need to spell check more when I'm in a hurry. That misspelling of Fortress in the title is atrocious.