TFW2005?s Titans Return Twinstrike (Doublecross) Gallery Now Online

Doublecross, or as he is known of late, Twinstrike , has been getting a bit of buzz with the announcement of his impending Japanese release in the Transformers Legends line, so here is a photoshoot of the double-dragonbot! Twinstrike is a leftfield choice for the Titans Return line, but we're not complaining. Both robot and dragon modes are very cool updates of the original's design, which benefit from the increased molded detail a modern Transformer offers while staying faithful to the look of the original. He's by no means perfect – there are problems with getting the dragon mode legs