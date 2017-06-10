|
TFW2005?s Titans Return Twinstrike (Doublecross) Gallery Now Online
Doublecross, or as he is known of late, Twinstrike
, has been getting a bit of buzz with the announcement of his impending Japanese release in the Transformers Legends line, so here is a photoshoot of the double-dragonbot! Twinstrike is a leftfield choice for the Titans Return line, but we’re not complaining. Both robot and dragon modes are very cool updates of the original’s design, which benefit from the increased molded detail a modern Transformer offers while staying faithful to the look of the original. He’s by no means perfect – there are problems with getting the dragon mode legs » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Twinstrike (Doublecross) Gallery Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.