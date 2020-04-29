|
MP-39+ Spinout (Red Sunstreaker)
Takara Tomy Mall
has updated their website to announce a new entry in the Masterpiece series. MP-39+ will be Spinout, a red version of Sunstreaker and an homage to the very first Diaclone toy! The Takara Tomy mall lists this as a new character “Assault Rescuer Spinout”. The headsculpt of this toy will be the same as used with the previously released MP-42 Cordon. Shown in the images on the website are bot, vehicle and comparisons with Masterpiece Sideswipe for double red Lamborghini action! Spinout is due for a November 2020 release. Check out more images and join the » Continue Reading.
