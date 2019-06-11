Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 Teaser Image


As rumored yesterday, Hasbro has started a new*Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 via their Official Facebook account. Click here and try to identify the character on the teaser image (one letter assigned to each bot). we are sure you won’t have trouble to recognize*Gnaw, Runabout/Runamuck, Needlenose*and*Shrapnel. The*identities will be revealed in a follow-up post on June 13 at 9:00 AM EST. The official vote begins at 9:00 AM EST on June 13. As in other previous events, you just have to share the name of your favorite Decepticon in the post comment section. &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 11:05 AM   #2
Yonoid
Re: Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 Teaser Image
man no more shrapnels and gnaws. We need some of the missing target masters.
