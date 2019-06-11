|
Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 Teaser Image
As rumored yesterday
, Hasbro has started a new*Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 via their Official Facebook account
. Click here
and try to identify the character on the teaser image (one letter assigned to each bot). we are sure you won’t have trouble to recognize*Gnaw, Runabout/Runamuck, Needlenose*and*Shrapnel. The*identities will be revealed in a follow-up post on June 13 at 9:00 AM EST. The official vote begins at 9:00 AM EST on June 13. As in other previous events, you just have to share the name of your favorite Decepticon in the post comment section. » Continue Reading.
The post Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 Teaser Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca