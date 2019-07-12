|
Rumor: Upcoming Generations Seige Reveals
Over the course of the last week, we’ve received a couple of tidbits on the 2005 Boards about upcoming Transformers Generations – War For Cybertron:Siege potential products. Before we* get into the lists, let us provide the caveat that today one of these rumors turned out to be true
. Second, the information comes from reliable members of the boards whose information has been true in the past. Cybertron Defense Hot Shot – repaint of Hound with new headsculpt. First seen and rumored back in July of last year on Siege Hound’s box.
Refraktor Three pack – A three » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.