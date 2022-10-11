Mccadams behind the bar sales thread

Hey folks have a small lot of figures that need to go to some good home or homes. All figures come with instructions



The whole lot 300



Potp leader optimus prime - 60

Titans return alpha trion - 40

Legends insecticons ( kickback, bombshell, shrapnel) - 60 for the 3

Universe skullgrin - 40

Universe hotshot - 40

Reveal the shield wreckgar - 20

Potp wreckgar - 20

Age of extinction scorn - 20

Titans return cosmos -20

Titans return rumble -20

Generations jihaxus -20

Titans return doublecross -20

Generations orion pax -20

