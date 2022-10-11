|
Mccadams behind the bar sales thread
Hey folks have a small lot of figures that need to go to some good home or homes. All figures come with instructions
The whole lot 300
Potp leader optimus prime - 60
Titans return alpha trion - 40
Legends insecticons ( kickback, bombshell, shrapnel) - 60 for the 3
Universe skullgrin - 40
Universe hotshot - 40
Reveal the shield wreckgar - 20
Potp wreckgar - 20
Age of extinction scorn - 20
Titans return cosmos -20
Titans return rumble -20
Generations jihaxus -20
Titans return doublecross -20
Generations orion pax -20
