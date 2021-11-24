Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Victory Saber HasLab Backer Update: Onward to Victory!


And we have our first production update of the successful and highly anticipated*Transformers Victory Saber HasLab. Hasbro Pulse website have updated some behind-the-scenes-photos showing off* the mold plans and some of the pieces used in the prototype. They even share a small challenge: “In the photos you can see the V-Shield, V-Lock Cannon, and the Translucent Autobot display stand. Can you spot the pieces of the Brain of Courage Brainmaster figure? Here?s a hint there are 5 pieces. Try to find them in molds, 3, 4, 13, and 18. Can you find them all?” Stay tuned with TFW2005 for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Victory Saber HasLab Backer Update: Onward to Victory! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



