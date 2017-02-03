Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl Spot Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,930
Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl Spot Now Online


As promised by director Michael Bay and his crew, here we have the 30-Second Super Bowl Spot for*Transformers: The Last Knight. The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl Spot Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:24 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 1,928
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl Spot Now Online
Its nemesis prime...lol
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Hasbro OMEGA SUPREME Autobot Defense Base Boxed
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-12T Grenadier Transformers Insecticons Bombshell
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Transformers
Transformers 1984 G1 Generation 1 Autobot Jetfire Original Hasbro
Transformers
Takara Transformers Encore Omega Supreme G1 Commemorative Issue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.