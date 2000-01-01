Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:33 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,408
G1 Micromaster Off-Road patrol Reivew
Before looking at the update, here's a quick look back at the last of the G1 Micromaster Quartets - the Autobot Off-Road Patrol ; consisting of Highjump, Powertrain, Tote and Mudslinger!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jLb...ature=youtu.be
