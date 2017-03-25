Site sponsor and friend The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! Below you will find a selection of the latest pre-orders and new arrvials at our store. This week included the arrival of Perfect Effect DX06 BEAST GORIRA
, DX9Toys War in Pocket X20 SKYER
, Toyworld TW-C07Y CONSTRUCTOR Full Set (Yellow Version)
, and a restock of Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse
. Pre-orders are now available for Storm » Continue Reading.
The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter 3/25/2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...