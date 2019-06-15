|
Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding: Trans
TV-Kun Twitter
*has updated images of the*Transformers Super Complete Works book*that will be included with the*Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Project
. This time we have a look at the front and back cover of the book and some more images of the exclusive material included (original animation cells and character sketches and profiles). This 122-page book
will compile a great variety of information and material about the original G1 cartoon series in Japan. It is part of Takara Tomy’s crowdfunding project that will also include a*Convoy Golden Trophy*and a reprint of the*S.T.A.R.S. membership kit*as » Continue Reading.
The post Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding: Transformers Super Complete Works Book Covers & More Material Samples
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.