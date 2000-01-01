Today, 08:21 PM #1 The 12th Prime Lost count, long time ago Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Peterborough Posts: 1,959 3 minutes to midnight TFCon 2019 sale thread!



I havent been on the boards much the last few years life changes like a promotion, home ownership and getting engaged last Christmas has kept me busy.



I have a few things to sell to make some space in my home and raise some funds for TFCon. I'll be at TFCon Friday to Sunday and available for meet ups, PM me for anything that interests you.



Im also doing a dual fundraiser for my fiancee and Is wedding, instead of a traditional Jack and Jill by selling (20g to 78g) snack bags of Kernels Popcorn for $2.25/bag which also supports Autism Speaks and comes with a BOGO coupon for a medium bag of popcorn. Ill take orders through PMs and bring them to the show. PM me flavours wanted and quantities of each.



Flavours available:



Caramel Corn 78g

Low Fat Caramel 45g

White Cheddar 20g

Orange Cheese 20g

Dill Pickle 20g

Salt and Vinegar 20g

Ketchup 20g

Kettle Corn 45g

Butter-salt 20g



Check out sales feedback below, none on the popcorn yet



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27295



Items come from a smoke free, UV Free room as I have a windowless collection room, it is kept closed at all times and items are kept in excellent condition unless otherwise noted and purchased in a used or as is condition.



Paypal accepted or email money transfer for those who cant make the show. Ill be on holidays the week into TFCon so therell be no hold ups for shipping items.



Shipping at buyers expense, Canada Post regular parcel is used unless otherwise requested. Average price for a deluxe to ship is between $10 and $15 depending on loose or carded and distance from me. Hence why I've set up combo pricing on carded deluxes because you can pretty much ship 2 for the price of 1. Photos for those that need them will be put up this weekend as long as technology cooperates. More items to be put up through the week.



Here's the Robots:



TFC Hercules set MIB $360



TFCon Exclusive Columpio MIB $90 Firm



MP Hot Rod MIB $70 Firm



LG 02 Optimus Primal MIB $55



TFCC Scourge MIB with Bio Card and instructions $55



CW Legend Decepticon Viper MOSC X3 $13each or all 3 for $35



Fans Project Code $70



TR Blitzwing MISB $30



TLK Decepticon Nitro MISB$30



TFCon Van Guardian MIB $40



TR Sergeant Kup MOC $15



Generations Skullgrin MOSC $20



Construct Bots Cliffjumper MISB $5



Construct Bots Shockwave MISB $8



TR Astrotrain MIB $25



2009 Universe Beachcomber MOSC $5



CW Scattershot MIB $25



War In Pocket Speedoo and Guartinel MIB $40



ROTF Mixmaster MIB $10



2009 Universe Wheelie MOC $4



Universe Onslaught MIB $25



More to come, items on 1st come, 1st serve basis and please dont be that person backs out of a deal because you found a better one day of the show before we meet.



