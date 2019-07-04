|
Viz Media Announces Transformers: The Manga Volume 1 Publication in the United States
Viz Media, a popular manga publisher, announced today on Twitter
that they will be publishing “Transformers: The Manga Volume 1” in the winter this year. This book is a collection of comic strips that originally appeared in Japanese Magazines, and it was previously available only in Japan through Hero X Comics by Million Publishing. This will be the first time this collection of manga is made available outside of Japan, a golden opportunity to checkout additional Generation 1 lore. Details on translation, price, and exact release date have not been announced yet, but we will bring you updates as » Continue Reading.
.