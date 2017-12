79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 198

Headmasters/Masterforce/Victory Just got a box set of Headmasters, Masterforce and Victory in english. It's soooo bad, but in a way it's why it's that much more awesome.



We have (by pronunciation) Roadimus Prime (Rodimus), Cybaton (Cybertron), Sparkle (Daniel), and all battles come to a grinding halt for very polite, formal introductions. Haha.