Fans Toys FT-53 Parkour (Masterpiece Scale G1 Cliffjumper)
Via the*Fanstoys Masterpiece Facebook group
*we can share for you images of the gray prototype of*Fans Toys FT-53 Parkour (Masterpiece Scale G1 Cliffjumper). This another great alternative for your Masterpiece scale collection. FT-53 Parkour is a cartoon-accurate rendition of G1 Cliffjumper in both modes. Robot mode looks solid with a compact backpack while the alt mode features opening doors and alternate water skis. The figure includes Cliffjumper’s gun and his iconic bazooka. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but you can now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post » Continue Reading.
