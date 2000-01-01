Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Trailbreaker & Hoist don't play well together?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:47 PM   #1
elburrito
Animated
elburrito's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,879
Trailbreaker & Hoist don't play well together?
Is there any one out there who can point me to an episode of "The Transformers" cartoon from the eighties where Hoist and Trailbreaker share a frame?
__________________
Feedback

Sale & Trade
elburrito is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:07 PM   #2
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Here, in the N's L
Posts: 338
Re: Trailbreaker & Hoist don't play well together?
http://tfwiki.net/wiki/File:Blasterb...ailerchase.jpg

From Blaster Blues.
__________________
My Sales Thread & Wants Thread
PrimalEnvy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Hasbro OMEGA SUPREME Autobot Defense Base Boxed
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Transformers
Transformers 1984 G1 Generation 1 Autobot Jetfire Original Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.