Transformers: The Last Knight Instagram Hints at Something Coming Tomorrow



The Transformers movie Instagram account has just posted multiple*images which when combined, forms the face of Optimus Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight. It noticeably shows the red paint that has been seen in both the first teaser image and the first trailer, although this time he still has his normal blue eyes. Each image has its own portion of a caption. After adding them together, it reads: “There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. The hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive. Theirs. Or



The Transformers movie Instagram account has just posted multiple*images which when combined, forms the face of Optimus Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight. It noticeably shows the red paint that has been seen in both the first teaser image and the first trailer, although this time he still has his normal blue eyes. Each image has its own portion of a caption. After adding them together, it reads: "There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. The hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive. Theirs. Or

