|
Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Galleries
Transformers The Last Knight has hit theaters and is working it’s way through it’s run.* The movie got mixed reviews, but some of the toys are still solid offerings to our collections.* The initial waves were a mix of repaints and basic offerings.* Wave 2 plus in each size class seems to be where the new molds and exciting figures lie. Today we’re sharing 3 galleries all at once, all from the Voygaer class.* Voyager Optimus Prime from wave 1 along with Voyager Hound and Voyager Megatron from wave 2. I almost didn’t jump in here, I tend to stick » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Galleries
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.