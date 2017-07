Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Galleries

Transformers The Last Knight has hit theaters and is working it’s way through it’s run.* The movie got mixed reviews, but some of the toys are still solid offerings to our collections.* The initial waves were a mix of repaints and basic offerings.* Wave 2 plus in each size class seems to be where the new molds and exciting figures lie. Today we’re sharing 3 galleries all at once, all from the Voygaer class.* Voyager Optimus Prime from wave 1 along with Voyager Hound and Voyager Megatron from wave 2. I almost didn’t jump in here, I tend to stick » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Galleries appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM