Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Deluxe Out In Australia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,859
Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Deluxe Out In Australia


Thanks to Ozformers we can report* that the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Deluxe is out in Australia. The highly anticipated SS 86-01 Jazz, SS 86-02 Kup and SS 86-03 Blurr have been found at*Kmart stores in Victoria together with the already reported Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Voyager toys. Australian fans are lucky to get these toys in shelves before any other country in the world, and in a perfect timing for a great Christmas gift. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Deluxe Out In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Studio Series 32 Optimus Prime - Voyager class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue AUTOBOT BLASTER 2020 Walmart Exclusive Brand New Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Animated Arcee New Deluxe TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers
Transformers Banzaitron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.