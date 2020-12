Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Deluxe Out In Australia

Thanks to Ozformers we can report* that the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Deluxe is out in Australia. The highly anticipated SS 86-01 Jazz, SS 86-02 Kup and SS 86-03 Blurr have been found at*Kmart stores in Victoria together with the already reported Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Voyager toys . Australian fans are lucky to get these toys in shelves before any other country in the world, and in a perfect timing for a great Christmas gift. Happy hunting!