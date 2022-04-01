Artist Angel Hernandez (B) and TFW2005 member & artist Alex Milne
(RI) score covers credits for June’s Fate of Cybertron One Shot. The Decepticons have the upper hand. Cybertron is falling. And Optimus Prime has an imploder – possibly the most dangerous Cybertronian-built weapon in history – to his head. This is the Autobots last stand. Pick up this issue June 29th, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post IDW?s Transformers: Fate of Cybertron, Hernandez and Milne Covers Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...