Today, 12:00 AM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,309
Transformers 40th Anniversary Soundwave & Blaster Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Taylor890 for letting us know that Transformers 40th Anniversary Soundwave & Blaster have been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Click image for larger version Name: maxresdefault.jpg Views: 3 Size: 100.2 KB ID: 54460  
Today, 12:08 AM
Ozrein
Stunticon
Ozrein's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 2,108
Re: Transformers 40th Anniversary Soundwave & Blaster Released in Canada
Sounds like they were also spotted in BC a couple days ago.

https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/show...ostcount=40872
