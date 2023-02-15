Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,309

Transformers 40th Anniversary Soundwave & Blaster Released in Canada Taylor890 for letting us know that Transformers 40th Anniversary Soundwave & Blaster have been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca memberfor letting us know thathave been released in Canada.The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!