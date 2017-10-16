|
TFSource News! Takara Legends Greatshot and Grand Maximus, OM Omni, FT-20B, WiP Dinob
TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource brings you their latest newsletter. Check out the highlights below and read on for the full update! NEW HOT PREORDERS: –*Transformers Legends Series – LG-EX – Greatshot and LG-EX Grand Maximus
–*<a href="https://www.tfsource.com/fanstoys/ft-20a-aegis-sentinel-pack-b/" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Fans » Continue Reading.
The post TFSource News! Takara Legends Greatshot and Grand Maximus, OM Omni, FT-20B, WiP Dinobots & More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________