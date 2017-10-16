Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 Spotted in Mexico
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,023
Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 Spotted in Mexico


Via our fellow 2005 Boards member*TakenSouler we can report that*Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 Were Spotted in Mexico. Popular molds Voyager Scorn and Nitro Zeus were finally found at Walmart Plaza Milenium,*Tlalnepantla. They are 689 Mexican Pesos which is about 36 US Dollars. Thanks to Comunidad Transformers Mexico on Facebook for the original report.* Happy hunting for all Mexican fans. Keep sharing your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 Spotted in Mexico appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
Transformers
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
X-Transbots Apollyon 3rd Party Transformer Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.