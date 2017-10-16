Via our fellow 2005 Boards member*TakenSouler we can report that*Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 Were Spotted in Mexico. Popular molds Voyager Scorn and Nitro Zeus were finally found at Walmart Plaza Milenium,*Tlalnepantla. They are 689 Mexican Pesos which is about 36 US Dollars. Thanks to Comunidad Transformers Mexico on Facebook
for the original report.* Happy hunting for all Mexican fans. Keep sharing your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!
