Bumblebee Movie Concept Art Round Up 6
And it’s another Sunday of Bumblebee Movie concept art, courtesy of several artists who have started to share some great material via their official websites and social media. This week we can share for you really great art and designs (each link to the respective thread): Wrangler Bumblebee By Matt Tkocz
* A full-body early concept design of Bumblebees first Earth mode, ready to shoot some Decepticons. Bumblebee Hands By Shane Baxley
* A pair of early ideas for the hand of our yellow Autobot. Highly detailed illustrations. Optimus Prime By Shane Baxley
* Interesting option for Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Movie Concept Art Round Up 6
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
