Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Wei Jiang RENDSORA (KO OS TLK Megatron) $40
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:16 PM
#
1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,632
Wei Jiang RENDSORA (KO OS TLK Megatron) $40
Loose complete, no box. It has the upgrade it installed to cover the back. $40
Or trade for TLK Leader class Megatron.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Iron Factory EX12 Armored Tactical Staff - set of 3 figures
Transformers Robots In Disguise - Dark Scream - Gas Skunk - Slapper
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Mirage Box Lot
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Hot Rod with Box Lot
MIB G1 Transformer Takara TFC #1 Jazz Meister Reissue Lot
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Inferno with box Lot
MIB G1 Transformer Takara TFC #0 Optimus Prime Convoy Reissue Lot
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:37 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.