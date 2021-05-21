|
Transformers Studio Series 86 Gnaw In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube,*we have new in-hand*images of the recently revealed
*Transformers Studio Series 86 Gnaw. Gnaw is a highly anticipated modernization of the Sharkticon troops for the Deluxe class size. Gnaw features a nice movie/cartoon-accurate design in both modes as well as a very interesting transformation. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with this release which would be a great G1 army builder for your collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions » Continue Reading.
