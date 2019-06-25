Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super7: DefJam x Transformers Soundwave ReAction Figure Available on NTWRK 11/6


Remember Hasbro’s June collaboration with NTWRK for advance copies of the convention exclusive MP-10 G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 &#38; accompanying shirt by artist Emiliano Santalucia? NTWRK is back with another Transformers promotion, this time working with Super7 to release the DefJam x Soundwave ReAction Figure on 11/6 which made its debut at ComplexCon Long Beach last weekend. Stay tuned to NTWRK for more details, check out the attached photos of the figure and its box art, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

