Threezero have recently shared a video via Chinese platform Bilibili
announcing several of their upcoming projects and we have several interesting updates for the Transformers brand. We have several official announcements for their different action figure lines. While most of them had no concept art or prototype images yet, we are sure collectors will be interested in the next installments of each collection and universe: DLX Series: Bumblebee Movie Arcee Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron Dark Of The Moon Shockwave Age Of Extinction Lockdown Characters from Transformers: Rise of The Beasts (no images shown) MDLX Series: G1 Megatron (teaser » Continue Reading.
