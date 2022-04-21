Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Upcoming Threezero Transformers Action Figures Announced
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,156
Upcoming Threezero Transformers Action Figures Announced


Threezero have recently shared a video via Chinese platform Bilibili announcing several of their upcoming projects and we have several interesting updates for the Transformers brand. We have several official announcements for their different action figure lines. While most of them had no concept art or prototype images yet, we are sure collectors will be interested in the next installments of each collection and universe: DLX Series: Bumblebee Movie Arcee Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron Dark Of The Moon Shockwave Age Of Extinction Lockdown Characters from Transformers: Rise of The Beasts (no images shown) MDLX Series: G1 Megatron (teaser &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Upcoming Threezero Transformers Action Figures Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.