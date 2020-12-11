|
Newage Toys H3T Harry (Legends Scale G1 Prowl) Clear Version
Third Party company Newage Toys have revealed, via their Facebook account
, images of their upcoming*H3T Harry (Legends Scale G1 Prowl) clear version. This is a very nice clear plastic variant of Newage Legends scale G1 Prowl mold. The figure retains all the original accessories and paint apps of its original release. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check all the mirrored images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!  
