Threezero Bumblebee Movie DLX Bumblebee Gold Edition Teaser Image
Threezero, via their official blog
, have revealed our first teaser image of their upcoming*Bumblebee Movie DLX Bumblebee Gold Edition. This is a very nice redeco of the already impressive Threezero’s*Bumblebee Movie DLX Bumblebee
action figure (you can check our gallery of this figure here
) in gold finishing. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the teaser image and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
