Old Today, 12:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Power Charge Bumblebee Image


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Megatron Unicronus*for sharing in our forums our first image of the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Power Charge Bumblebee. This figure seems a re-release of the Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee from 2018. This is another unexpected release for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee sub-line which consists of several redecos, repacks and one new mold focused on Bumblebee and other characters from different lines. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Power Charge Bumblebee Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



