Thanks to 2005 Boards member Megatron Unicronus*for sharing in our forums our first image of the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Power Charge Bumblebee. This figure seems a re-release of the Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee
from 2018. This is another unexpected release for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee sub-line which consists of several redecos
, repacks
and one new mold
focused on Bumblebee and other characters from different lines
