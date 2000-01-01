canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,665

Re: Netflix WFC: Earthrise discussion WITH SPOILERS!!!! Beware Ok so it has only been a couple hours, but since I wake up at an ungodly hour I was able to watch all the episodes before the kids wake up.



Here are some of my thoughts, in no particular order.



I actually hate (dislike?) Prime even more in this season. I find that the characterization has regressed. Also I cannot stand the voice. I think it is a terrible voice for Prime. I understand the whole "flawed" leader trope to make a character relatable. It just seems like Prime is played one minute as the assured leader, and the next he is "woe is me". Then back again, and back and forth numerous times.



Megatron is pretty good this season. I don't think they did a great job portraying his decent into madness. Or maybe I just didn't really buy into it that much. I mean right from the start talking to Ultra Magnus' head on a table is a bit on the nose, but still. Overall though I think they did a better job with the idea of the "death by a thousand cuts Megatron goes through trying to survive. It also showed how easy it is to abandon principles. His visit to sector 12 before deciding to shut it down was good character development. Megatron had probably the best character arc of the season.



I feel Elita had a lot of screen time, but not much development. When Megatron uses her original name (Aeria?l) it was kind of out of left field. They did a good job of showing her being a great leader along the lines of what Prime was/should be, but her history was kind of glossed over considering her connection to Prime and Megatron.



I loved the mercenaries!!! Double dealer as the leader and getting to see Bug Bite, Exhaust and Ramjet/Dirge/Thrust as Tetra Seekers!!!! I also liked their ship, especially the main weapon when it fires. More mercenaries please, though I doubt that very much.



The quintesson was interesting, if a bit out of left field. Shame we only saw the one, and no Sharkticons/Allicons. I did like the internal strife from 5 voices, especially the way Deeseus(?) Solved that problem for him/herself. Makes the whole attach the faces on the toy mean a lot more.



GALVATRON!!!! Loved the throwback to the reformatting scene from the 86 movie. Fairly good G1 representation while being different. Also Unicron!



Sky-Lynx was definitely the strangest change to characterization. Him wanting the Matrix and trying to get it from Alpha Trion (by the way ALPHA TRION!!!) seemed rather odd. Especially considering we haven't seen him at all until this flashback scene. I guess it was a sort of extension of the arrogance of the G1 character. It seemed a little off to me. However it was the reason to banish him to the "dead universe". Also kind of a waste as he bites it so quickly. At least he went out heroically. Although I have to say that Alpha Trion was a big douche. That is a pretty cruel punishment.



The dead universe was interesting. I kept trying to figure out what image that was flashing in the dark/light swirls. I guess we know where "Alternate Universe" Prime ties into. Also a glimpse of Nemesis Prime. A good plot device with ties to the lore.



Alpha Trion with Megs, UM and Prime in the flashback was good to see. Also liked the voice. However here is where Elita could have been included to further expand her character. Another wasted opportunity in my opinion



Fun to see Dinobot at the end, even if just in dino mode. I really can't wait to see how they mesh the 2 eras together.



Overall a good entry, but still lacking in a number of areas.



Overall a good entry, but still lacking in a number of areas.



I need to watch it again though to catch the things I missed.