Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Toyhax '86 Jazz Set Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,892
Toyhax '86 Jazz Set Review
A look at the Toyhax Transformers Studio Series '86 Jazz set. There are a few possible looks, but I'm happy with what I settled on.

https://youtu.be/Kx69KdtYfn0
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers G1 Gobots Vintage Parts Accessories Takara Lot
Transformers
Transformer G1 Dirge Commemorative Series VII
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Transformers Age of extinction - Costco Exclusive Leader Class Bumblebee
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Studio Series DROPKICK #46 Deluxe Class Figure AUTHENTIC BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron Skywarp
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.