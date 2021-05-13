Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter New Promotional Images


Via*Trumpeter Weibo*we can share for you new promotional images of the upcoming*Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter. This officially licensed easy-to-build model kit was*recently revealed in the Shizuoka Hobby Show in Japan.*This kit comes pre-painted and brings you a nice level of detail and poseability. The new HQ images show the finished model and his poseability, interaction with his base and the way the aforementioned base can link to the one included with Trumpeter Bumblebee model kit. Price and release date are yet to be announced, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter New Promotional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



