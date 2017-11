Brawn84 Generation 2 Join Date: May 2016 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 175

Bullsfire Air Strike Im thinking of getting Bullsfire Air Stike, aka not Swoop, to go with my MP Grimlock. Have a few questions for anyone who might have him.

Best price I've found is about $130 c$ shipped, is he worth it?

I know he's a few years old, how is he holding up now?

Are there other options at that scale that fit better with MP Grimlock, ie Gcreations, Gigapower?

Anyother thoughts on the figure would be appreciated!



Also does anyone have an Air Strike that they're looking to sell?

Thanks!

