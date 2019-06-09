Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,856

Boulder Media to attend TFNation 2019



TFNation have announced their latest guests for TFNation 2019. Joining TFNation 2019 are Boulder Media – the company behind, amongst other things, the current Transformers Cyberverse series! Boulder Media have been working with Hasbro on two Transformers shows recently – the aforementioned Transformers Cyberverse as well as the sequel to Transformers Rescue Bots, Rescue Bots Academy. Three of Boulder Media's team who worked on Transformers Cyberverse, namely Ehud Landsberg (Co-Director), Jean Texier (Co-Director), and Marco Caradonna (Art Director) will be present at TFNation 2019. You may also know Boulder Media from some of their other work – including Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and The





