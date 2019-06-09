Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Boulder Media to attend TFNation 2019
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,856
Boulder Media to attend TFNation 2019
TFNation have announced their latest guests for TFNation 2019. Joining TFNation 2019 are Boulder Media – the company behind, amongst other things, the current Transformers Cyberverse series! Boulder Media have been working with Hasbro on two Transformers shows recently –*the aforementioned*Transformers Cyberverse as well as the sequel to Transformers Rescue Bots,*Rescue Bots Academy. Three of Boulder Media’s team who worked on Transformers Cyberverse, namely*Ehud Landsberg (Co-Director), Jean Texier (Co-Director), and Marco Caradonna (Art Director) will be present at TFNation 2019. You may also know Boulder Media from some of their other work – including*Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Boulder Media to attend TFNation 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars MENASOR Figure Lot Motormaster Breakdown Dragstrip
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 ABOMINUS Figures Accessories Lot BLOT CUTTHROAT Complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Figure Lot Snarl Slugslinger Pointblank Combiners Hound
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 PRETENDERS Figure Lot Skullgrin Submarauder Gunrunner
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G2 BRUTICUS 100% Complete Figure Lot Onslaught Vortex Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Eagle Lion Elephant combiner Magnaboss lot
Transformers
Transformers RID Ruination Urban Arctic Camo Bruticus Robots in Disguise MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.