Super_Megatron
Entertainment Earth Newsletter for 9/1/2021 ? New Cyberverse Listings and More



Site sponsor Entertainment Earth sent through their latest newsletter, check the details below and read on for full listings! New Listings Transformers Cyberverse Dino Combiners Wave 1 Set of 2 Transformers Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer Playset New Arrivals Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Rainmakers Seekers 3-Pack Pre-Orders Transformers Studio Series 77 Deluxe N.E.S.T. Bumblebee – Exclusive Transformers Bumblebee MDLX Action Figure Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Coronation Starscream Transformers Ultimates Megatron 8-Inch Action Figure
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
