Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Publishes Transformers Franchise Statements Via 2021 Annual Report
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,219
Hasbro Publishes Transformers Franchise Statements Via 2021 Annual Report


Hasbro has published its 2021 Annual Report and the 2022 Proxy Statement for the general public to read. Regarding Transformers, the toy company highlights the 5-year agreement with Paramount Pictures which includes Transformers live-action movies. Although the agreement was signed back in November 2017, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will still fall under the same deal due to its original 2022 release date. Hasbro states that the upcoming Dungeons &#038; Dragons movie is under a separate deal not affiliated with the aforementioned agreement for 5 years. “In October 2017, we entered into an agreement with Paramount Pictures (?Paramount?) to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Publishes Transformers Franchise Statements Via 2021 Annual Report appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.