Takara Tomy ?Golden Lagoon? Transformers To Be Officially Released In The US

Hasbro, via their social media channels , have announced the official release of the Takara Tomy "Golden Lagoon" Transformers for the US market. The figures are exactly the same that Takara Tomy released some time ago, but with a new exclusive box. We have the following characters: GL-01 Convoy (Optimus Prime)* GL-02 Starscream GL-03 Perceptor, Beachcomber & Seaspray GL-04 Soundwave The figures are already available for pre-order exclusively via Hasbro Pulse. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!