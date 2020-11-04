Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy ?Golden Lagoon? Transformers To Be Officially Released In The US
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,659
Takara Tomy ?Golden Lagoon? Transformers To Be Officially Released In The US


Hasbro, via their social media channels, have announced the official release of the Takara Tomy “Golden Lagoon” Transformers for the US market. The figures are exactly the same that Takara Tomy released some time ago, but with a new exclusive box. We have the following characters: GL-01 Convoy (Optimus Prime)* GL-02 Starscream GL-03 Perceptor, Beachcomber &#38; Seaspray GL-04 Soundwave The figures are already available for pre-order exclusively via Hasbro Pulse. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy “Golden Lagoon” Transformers To Be Officially Released In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Pretender Splashdown 1988 Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Pretender Groundbreaker 1988 Takara Hasbro
Transformers
DEVASTATOR from transformers revenge of the fallen
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-15 MP-16 Rumble Frenzy G1 Takara Tomy NEW MP15 MP16
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers G1 Commemorative Series 2002 Powermaster Optimus Prime Apex Armor
Transformers
Transformers Generations Classics lot of 6 Ironhide Sunstreaker Red Alert Longar
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.