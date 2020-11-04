|
Takara Tomy ?Golden Lagoon? Transformers To Be Officially Released In The US
Hasbro, via their social media channels
, have announced the official release of the Takara Tomy “Golden Lagoon” Transformers for the US market. The figures are exactly the same that Takara Tomy released some time ago, but with a new exclusive box. We have the following characters: GL-01 Convoy (Optimus Prime)* GL-02 Starscream GL-03 Perceptor, Beachcomber & Seaspray GL-04 Soundwave The figures are already available for pre-order exclusively via Hasbro Pulse. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Takara Tomy “Golden Lagoon” Transformers To Be Officially Released In The US
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca