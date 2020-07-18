Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Protoman*we can share for you our first image of the upcoming*Symbiote Studios Transformers Soundwave Version 2 Plush. This figure is part of Wave 4 of Symbiote Studios cute Transformers plushes
. It’s a new variant of the previously released Soundwave plush
now featuring a red visor instead of the cute eyes of the first release. We also have a teaser images of some more new plushes: Shockwave, Skywarp/Thundercracker, Wheeljack and Hound. See all the images after the break and stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Let us know your impressions on this » Continue Reading.
