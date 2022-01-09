TFcon is happy to announce that Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Vince will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Vince Dicola is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
