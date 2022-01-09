Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,693
Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to announce that Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Vince will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Vince Dicola is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Micromaster Metro Squad?s Oiler Slide
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Leader-class Optimus Prime Part
Transformers
G1 Transformers Micromaster Metro Squad?s Power run Strikedown
Transformers
G1 Transformers Micromaster Battle Squad?s Direct-Hit Power-Punch
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers Drench
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Jackpot?s Partner Sights DAMAGED
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretenders Lot Bumblebee Jazz Submarauder Roadblock
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.