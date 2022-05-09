Hasbro designer Sam Smith*continues treating us with his ?behind the scenes? Instagram posts about Studio Series toys. Today it’s turn of the new*SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker. While Thundercracker had just a brief participation in the movie, there were some subtle differences in his design compared to Starscream and other Seekers. As usual, tons of information, trivia, images and even*turnaround videos
*of both modes
! Read all Sam?s comments and new development material after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker ??? Another round at the Bumblebee Movie open sequence results in » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker ?From Screen To Toy? Images & Videos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...