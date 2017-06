10 Years of Transformers at the Movies

June 28, 2007, Rhode Island. Botcon 2007 was kicking off, and fans eagerly filled auditoriums at the Providence Place Mall's multiplex theatre. This was the moment. After close to two years of leaks, advance information, and trailers, this gathering of fans would get to experience Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg's vision of the Transformers in live action. The lights dimmed. The presentation began. Cue Peter Cullen. Before time began, there was the Cube. We know not where it comes from, only that it holds the power to create worlds and fill them with life. That is how our race was