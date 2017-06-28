Darth Cylon addicted to mecha Join Date: Mar 2011 Location: VanCougar Posts: 4,882

Re: 10 Years of Transformers at the Movies Well i have to admit the first Bayformers was actually pretty good at its time.



Then everything went down a giant shit hole.



Also I get that Peter Cullen gets pay to read shit. But the monologues in the movie are honestly really bad.

