TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2020 Q4 And Full Year Financial Call
Hello and welcome to another Hasbro Financial Call. Hasbro is closing out 2020 with strong revenue, and TFW2005 is here to report. Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and CEO commented “We integrated our acquisition of eOne and while live-action TV and film production was limited, we made substantial progress developing Hasbro IP for storytelling that we believe will lead to enhanced revenues and earnings power from Hasbro brands from multiple income streams.” ” While the near-term theatrical landscape remains uncertain, we see a path to its return and the opportunities in streaming and linear, now and into the future, are clear » Continue Reading.
