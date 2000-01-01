Xtreme987 Metroplex Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 4,089

TFCON 2019 Haulage



Unfortunately I can't make it out this year. Maybe next ? Neway, hope it's a good turnout & a good time. Enjoy everyone. Have fun & safe travels. List em' or show em' with a pic. I just want to see what everyone is picking up this year.Unfortunately I can't make it out this year. Maybe next ? Neway, hope it's a good turnout & a good time. Enjoy everyone. Have fun & safe travels.