Hasbro*Transformers Design Manager*Sam Smith*has continued updating his Instagram account
with images of the development process of several*Studio Series toys*from sketches, concept art, CAD model to the final physical toy. Mr Smith had previously shared a nice set of images focused on the Bumblebee Movie Studio Series toys (which you can fin on this news post),
*and this time we have images and very interesting comments and trivia of Studio Series ROTF Grindor, DOTM Dino, ROTF Jolt, Bumblebee Movie Ravage, ROTF Sideswipe and Bumblebee Movie B-127. Enjoy all the mirrored images after the jump and don’t miss the backstory comments » Continue Reading.
