Super_Megatron
Earthrise Thundercracker & Skywarp 2 Pack Now Available Outside Target


A nice surprise for those frustrated by the onslaught of limited retailer exclusives – the Target exclusive Earthrise Skywarp and Thundercracker 2 pack is now available at retailers other than Target! And not a pre-order, in stock right now. Site sponsor Entertainment Earth has them ready to go. We are not sure if other retailers will have access to it or not, but for now it's at least one other avenue for collectors to grab it aside from Target. Hopefully some of the other exclusives that came and went quickly last year, for Transformers and other brands,

The post Earthrise Thundercracker & Skywarp 2 Pack Now Available Outside Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
