Earthrise Thundercracker & Skywarp 2 Pack Now Available Outside Target
A nice surprise for those frustrated by the onslaught of limited retailer exclusives – the Target exclusive Earthrise Skywarp and Thundercracker 2 pack is now available at retailers other than Target!* And not a pre-order, in stock right now. Site sponsor Entertainment Earth
has them ready to go.* We are not sure if other retailers will have access to it or not, but for now it’s at least one other avenue for collectors to grab it aside from Target.* Hopefully some of the other exclusives that came and went quickly last year, for Transformers and other brands, » Continue Reading.
