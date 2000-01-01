Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Titans RI was just going to put this in the pictures thread but teturn Sentinel Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:34 PM   #1
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,732
Titans RI was just going to put this in the pictures thread but teturn Sentinel Prime
I was just going to put this in the pictures thread but then with the description it seemed like a minor mod. So not exactly a custom but more of a part swap to be honest.

Titans Return Sentinel Prime has always bothered me for the bright orange he was and I liked the SDCC version but didnt like the translucent colours. The feet were OK but not fond of the rest. So thanks to a purchase from dingd0ng I have now put together an SP that I can live with. He is still a pain to photograph IMO but at least he shows up better.

1) Feet are SDCC release
2) Legs are SDCC release
3) Shin covers are retail release
4) Thighs are SDCC release
5) Torso is retail release
6) Hands and forearms are retail release
7) Biceps are SDCC release
8) Landing gear in chest is SDCC release
9) Wings and cockpit are retail release
10) The wing connectors are SDCC release
11) Headmaster torso is SDCC release
12) The headmaster face, arms and legs are retail release

Hopefully I can find another set of retail weapons to make it more symmetrical. If you have a set I can trade you for lmk
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:35 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,732
Re: Titans RI was just going to put this in the pictures thread but teturn Sentinel P
I messed up the title of the thread. Sorry
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:43 PM   #3
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 393
Re: Titans RI was just going to put this in the pictures thread but teturn Sentinel P
Cool Sentinel. Any version needed a little custom work, but you kinda have the best of both worlds.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:54 PM   #4
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,732
Re: Titans RI was just going to put this in the pictures thread but teturn Sentinel P
Yeah kinda like the movie Twins. This is Arnold so now gotta figure out what to do with Danny DeVito lol
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Megatron MP-5 figure
Transformers
SDCC 2011 Exclusive Transformers Dark of the Moon DOTM Ultimate Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
transformers galaxy force japan - demolishor GD-09 - MIB TAKARA
Transformers
Transformers Superlink Galvatron Megatron Original SD-07 Energon JAPAN
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club X-over Ninja Force Exclusive Dr. Sidney Biggles-Jones
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.