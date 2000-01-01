wervenom Metroplex Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 4,732

Titans Return Sentinel Prime has always bothered me for the bright orange he was and I liked the SDCC version but didnt like the translucent colours. The feet were OK but not fond of the rest. So thanks to a purchase from dingd0ng I have now put together an SP that I can live with. He is still a pain to photograph IMO but at least he shows up better.



1) Feet are SDCC release

2) Legs are SDCC release

3) Shin covers are retail release

4) Thighs are SDCC release

5) Torso is retail release

6) Hands and forearms are retail release

7) Biceps are SDCC release

8) Landing gear in chest is SDCC release

9) Wings and cockpit are retail release

10) The wing connectors are SDCC release

11) Headmaster torso is SDCC release

12) The headmaster face, arms and legs are retail release



Hopefully I can find another set of retail weapons to make it more symmetrical. If you have a set I can trade you for lmk















