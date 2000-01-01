I was just going to put this in the pictures thread but then with the description it seemed like a minor mod. So not exactly a custom but more of a part swap to be honest.
Titans Return Sentinel Prime has always bothered me for the bright orange he was and I liked the SDCC version but didnt like the translucent colours. The feet were OK but not fond of the rest. So thanks to a purchase from dingd0ng I have now put together an SP that I can live with. He is still a pain to photograph IMO but at least he shows up better.
1) Feet are SDCC release
2) Legs are SDCC release
3) Shin covers are retail release
4) Thighs are SDCC release
5) Torso is retail release
6) Hands and forearms are retail release
7) Biceps are SDCC release
8) Landing gear in chest is SDCC release
9) Wings and cockpit are retail release
10) The wing connectors are SDCC release
11) Headmaster torso is SDCC release
12) The headmaster face, arms and legs are retail release
Hopefully I can find another set of retail weapons to make it more symmetrical. If you have a set I can trade you for lmk